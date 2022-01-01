Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (14-21) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Pacers have also lost three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

    • The Cavaliers score 107.4 points per game, equal to what the Pacers allow.
    • Cleveland is 11-6 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • Indiana has a 10-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 101.8 the Cavaliers give up.
    • Indiana is 13-11 when it scores more than 101.8 points.
    • Cleveland's record is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
    • The Cavaliers' 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average per game (10.6).
    • The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
    • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 16.2 points a contest.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon puts up enough points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.4 points per game and adds 4.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
