Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (14-21) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Pacers have also lost three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The Cavaliers score 107.4 points per game, equal to what the Pacers allow.

Cleveland is 11-6 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Indiana has a 10-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 101.8 the Cavaliers give up.

Indiana is 13-11 when it scores more than 101.8 points.

Cleveland's record is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers' 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average per game (10.6).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 16.2 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch