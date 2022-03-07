Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27) will visit the Indiana Pacers (22-43) after losing four straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

  • The Pacers record 109.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 103.3 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Indiana has a 20-26 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.
  • Cleveland is 35-10 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 106.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers allow.
  • Cleveland is 15-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Indiana has an 11-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 17-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have given up to their opponents.
  • Cleveland is 17-8 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.3 points per game along with 2.2 assists.
  • Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 4.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.5 PPG average.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (20.7 per game) and assists (8.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Celtics

W 128-107

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

L 119-103

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

W 122-114

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

L 111-106

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

L 133-123

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

W 92-86

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-122

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

L 119-98

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

L 125-119

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

W 104-96

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


