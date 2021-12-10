How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (11-16) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Mavericks
- The Pacers record just 2.5 more points per game (108.1) than the Mavericks give up (105.6).
- When Indiana totals more than 105.6 points, it is 9-7.
- Dallas has an 11-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Mavericks' 104.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 106.6 the Pacers allow.
- Dallas has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Indiana's record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Pacers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- This season, Dallas has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Kristaps Porzingis (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
L 100-98
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
L 114-111
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
W 116-110
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
W 122-102
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Pelicans
W 139-107
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
L 107-91
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
L 97-90
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
L 102-99
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
W 104-96
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home