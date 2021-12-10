Dec 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (11-16) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Mavericks

The Pacers record just 2.5 more points per game (108.1) than the Mavericks give up (105.6).

When Indiana totals more than 105.6 points, it is 9-7.

Dallas has an 11-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Mavericks' 104.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 106.6 the Pacers allow.

Dallas has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Indiana's record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.

The Pacers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.

The Mavericks have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

This season, Dallas has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 6.1 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Kristaps Porzingis (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Timberwolves L 100-98 Away 12/1/2021 Hawks L 114-111 Home 12/3/2021 Heat L 113-104 Home 12/6/2021 Wizards W 116-110 Home 12/8/2021 Knicks W 122-102 Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/13/2021 Warriors - Home 12/15/2021 Bucks - Away 12/16/2021 Pistons - Home 12/21/2021 Heat - Away 12/23/2021 Rockets - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule