    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) guard in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (6-4) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (4-7) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Nuggets

    Pacers vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -3

    204.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers average 109.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.
    • Indiana has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 98.5 points.
    • Denver is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Nuggets average 7.6 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (109.5).
    • Denver has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
    • Indiana has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.
    • The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.
    • The Pacers average 9.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Pacers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 25th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.1 per game while also scoring 9.1 points per contest.
    • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.4 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (5.7 per game).
    • Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Denver defensively.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
