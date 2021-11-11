Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (6-4) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (4-7) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-3
204.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers
- The Pacers average 109.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Indiana has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 98.5 points.
- Denver is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Nuggets average 7.6 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (109.5).
- Denver has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- Indiana has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.
- The Pacers average 9.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Pacers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 25th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 10.9 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.1 per game while also scoring 9.1 points per contest.
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.4 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (5.7 per game).
- Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Denver defensively.
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)