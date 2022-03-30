Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) get into a dispute during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-51) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (45-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets score 111.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Pacers give up.

When Denver scores more than 113.9 points, it is 27-5.

Indiana is 17-15 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Indiana is 21-20.

Denver has a 30-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Denver has a 28-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Pacers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Indiana has a 15-18 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.3 points, 13.6 boards and 8 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte racks up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Celtics L 124-104 Home 3/22/2022 Clippers W 127-115 Home 3/24/2022 Suns L 140-130 Home 3/26/2022 Thunder W 113-107 Home 3/28/2022 Hornets W 113-109 Away 3/30/2022 Pacers - Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/3/2022 Lakers - Away 4/5/2022 Spurs - Home 4/7/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/10/2022 Lakers - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule