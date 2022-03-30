Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) get into a dispute during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-51) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (45-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets score 111.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Pacers give up.
  • When Denver scores more than 113.9 points, it is 27-5.
  • Indiana is 17-15 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Indiana is 21-20.
  • Denver has a 30-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Denver has a 28-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Pacers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Indiana has a 15-18 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.3 points, 13.6 boards and 8 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte racks up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

L 124-104

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

W 127-115

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

L 140-130

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

W 113-107

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

W 113-109

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

W 129-98

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

L 110-109

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

L 133-103

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

L 131-91

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

L 132-123

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/9/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
