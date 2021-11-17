Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit PIstons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siaam (43) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (3-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (6-9) after losing four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pistons

    Pacers vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -6.5

    205.5 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers record only 1.5 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Pistons give up (109.0).
    • Indiana has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 109.0 points.
    • Detroit has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
    • The Pistons' 98.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 107.4 the Pacers allow.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Indiana's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 98.3 points.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.
    • The Pacers average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.5 points and grabs 11.5 boards per game.
    • T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, dishing out 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.8 PPG.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 17.9 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.0 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
    • Saddiq Bey hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

