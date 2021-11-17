Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit PIstons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siaam (43) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (3-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (6-9) after losing four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -6.5 205.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

The Pacers record only 1.5 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Pistons give up (109.0).

Indiana has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 109.0 points.

Detroit has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Pistons' 98.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 107.4 the Pacers allow.

Detroit has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Indiana's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 98.3 points.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.

The Pacers average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.5 points and grabs 11.5 boards per game.

T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, dishing out 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.8 PPG.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

