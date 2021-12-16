Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) hope to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (12-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

The Pacers put up 107.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons give up.

When Indiana puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 8-5.

Detroit has a 3-7 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Pistons score an average of 99.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Pacers give up.

Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Indiana is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.

The Pacers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Indiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Pistons' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Detroit is 1-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 6.2 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant scores 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per matchup.

Cunningham averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Wizards W 116-110 Home 12/8/2021 Knicks W 122-102 Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks W 106-93 Home 12/13/2021 Warriors L 102-100 Home 12/15/2021 Bucks L 114-99 Away 12/16/2021 Pistons - Home 12/21/2021 Heat - Away 12/23/2021 Rockets - Home 12/26/2021 Bulls - Away 12/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/31/2021 Bulls - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule