Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) hit the road in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pistons

Pacers vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacers

-3.5

-

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

  • The Pacers average only 2.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons allow (112.7).
  • Indiana is 14-14 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
  • Detroit is 10-14 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Pistons' 103.2 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers give up to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Indiana's record is 9-8 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
  • The Pacers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Pacers average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (11.1).
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at eighth.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.3 points per game to go with 2.2 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is reliable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

