Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-52) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (21-56) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

  • The Pacers record 110.8 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Pistons give up.
  • Indiana is 17-20 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Detroit is 15-22 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Pistons put up 9.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Pacers give up (114.0).
  • When it scores more than 114.0 points, Detroit is 9-6.
  • Indiana is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Indiana is 14-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
  • This season, Detroit has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.
  • Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.
  • Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

L 133-103

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

L 131-91

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

L 132-123

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

L 125-118

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

L 128-123

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/9/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nets

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Wizards

L 100-97

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

L 104-102

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

L 130-123

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

W 102-94

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

W 110-101

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
