Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (25-52) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (21-56) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons
- The Pacers record 110.8 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Pistons give up.
- Indiana is 17-20 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- Detroit is 15-22 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Pistons put up 9.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Pacers give up (114.0).
- When it scores more than 114.0 points, Detroit is 9-6.
- Indiana is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 14-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.
- Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
L 133-103
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
L 131-91
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
L 132-123
Home
3/30/2022
Nuggets
L 125-118
Home
4/1/2022
Celtics
L 128-123
Away
4/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/9/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nets
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Wizards
L 100-97
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
L 104-102
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
L 130-123
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
W 102-94
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
W 110-101
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
