Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

The Indiana Pacers (25-52) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (21-56) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

The Pacers record 110.8 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Pistons give up.

Indiana is 17-20 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Detroit is 15-22 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Pistons put up 9.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Pacers give up (114.0).

When it scores more than 114.0 points, Detroit is 9-6.

Indiana is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.

The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Indiana is 14-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.

Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/24/2022 Grizzlies L 133-103 Away 3/26/2022 Raptors L 131-91 Away 3/28/2022 Hawks L 132-123 Home 3/30/2022 Nuggets L 125-118 Home 4/1/2022 Celtics L 128-123 Away 4/3/2022 Pistons - Home 4/5/2022 76ers - Home 4/9/2022 76ers - Away 4/10/2022 Nets - Away

