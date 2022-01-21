Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (16-29) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-13.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pacers

  • The Warriors put up just 0.9 more points per game (109.7) than the Pacers give up (108.8).
  • Golden State is 22-0 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
  • Indiana has an 11-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Pacers average 6.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).
  • Indiana is 15-14 when it scores more than 101.6 points.
  • Golden State has a 26-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.
  • The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.6).
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17522239
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

1 minute ago
USATSI_17523113
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Golden Knights

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17506363
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Warriors

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy