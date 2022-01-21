Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (32-12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (16-29) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chase Center
Arena: Chase Center
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-13.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pacers
- The Warriors put up just 0.9 more points per game (109.7) than the Pacers give up (108.8).
- Golden State is 22-0 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
- Indiana has an 11-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Pacers average 6.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).
- Indiana is 15-14 when it scores more than 101.6 points.
- Golden State has a 26-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.
- The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.6).
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.
