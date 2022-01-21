Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (16-29) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -13.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pacers

The Warriors put up just 0.9 more points per game (109.7) than the Pacers give up (108.8).

Golden State is 22-0 when scoring more than 108.8 points.

Indiana has an 11-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Pacers average 6.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).

Indiana is 15-14 when it scores more than 101.6 points.

Golden State has a 26-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.6).

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch