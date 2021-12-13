How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (12-16) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (21-5) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score 6.4 more points per game (112.5) than the Pacers give up (106.1).
- When Golden State puts up more than 106.1 points, it is 15-1.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 10-7.
- The Pacers' 108.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 100.4 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 100.4 points.
- Golden State is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Warriors make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Golden State is 16-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Pacers have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Indiana has an 11-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon's points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.2 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Suns
W 118-96
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
L 112-107
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
W 126-95
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
W 104-94
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
L 102-93
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
L 114-111
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
W 116-110
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
W 122-102
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
W 106-93
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
-
Away