Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Indiana Pacers (12-16) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (21-5) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 6.4 more points per game (112.5) than the Pacers give up (106.1).

When Golden State puts up more than 106.1 points, it is 15-1.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 10-7.

The Pacers' 108.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 100.4 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 100.4 points.

Golden State is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Warriors make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Golden State is 16-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Indiana has an 11-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon's points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.2 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Suns W 118-96 Home 12/4/2021 Spurs L 112-107 Home 12/6/2021 Magic W 126-95 Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers W 104-94 Home 12/11/2021 76ers L 102-93 Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away 12/14/2021 Knicks - Away 12/17/2021 Celtics - Away 12/18/2021 Raptors - Away 12/20/2021 Kings - Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule