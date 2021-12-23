Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets

    • The 107.6 points per game the Pacers average are 6.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (113.9).
    • Indiana has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 113.9 points.
    • Houston is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).
    • Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Indiana has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
    • Indiana has a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
    • This season, Houston has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.1 points a contest.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    L 102-100

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-99

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-113

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    L 125-96

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 124-89

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    L 116-103

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-118

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 126-106

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17387327
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Titans

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) controls the ball defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) fights for a loose ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Florida Gators head coach Interim Haad Coach Greg Knox hugs Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20), a senior, walks onto the field as the seniors were recognized. The Florida Gators hosted the Florida State Seminoles Saturday November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021 Flgai 112721 Ufvsfsu Fb
    College Football

    UCF Knights vs. Florida Gators: Gasparilla Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy