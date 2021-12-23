Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets
- The 107.6 points per game the Pacers average are 6.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (113.9).
- Indiana has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 113.9 points.
- Houston is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).
- Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Indiana has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
- Indiana has a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
- Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.1 points a contest.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Mavericks
W 106-93
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
L 102-100
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
L 114-99
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
W 122-113
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
L 125-96
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
L 124-89
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
L 116-103
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
W 116-107
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
L 133-118
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
L 126-106
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
-
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away