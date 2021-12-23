Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets

The 107.6 points per game the Pacers average are 6.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (113.9).

Indiana has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 113.9 points.

Houston is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.

The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).

Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Indiana has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

Indiana has a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.1 points a contest.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.

Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Alperen Sengun (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Mavericks W 106-93 Home 12/13/2021 Warriors L 102-100 Home 12/15/2021 Bucks L 114-99 Away 12/16/2021 Pistons W 122-113 Home 12/21/2021 Heat L 125-96 Away 12/23/2021 Rockets - Home 12/26/2021 Bulls - Away 12/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/31/2021 Bulls - Home 1/2/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/4/2022 Knicks - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule