Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-52) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-47) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Rockets

Pacers vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacers

-4

243.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pacers

  • The Pacers put up 7.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets allow (118.4).
  • Indiana has a 9-11 record when putting up more than 118.4 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pacers allow.
  • Houston is 16-9 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • Indiana is 14-12 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.
  • The Pacers average 11.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pacers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.1 points per game along with 2.1 assists.
  • Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.
  • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood puts up 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.0 per game. He also scores 12.3 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

