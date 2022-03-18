Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-52) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-47) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -4 243.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pacers

The Pacers put up 7.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets allow (118.4).

Indiana has a 9-11 record when putting up more than 118.4 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.

The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pacers allow.

Houston is 16-9 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Indiana is 14-12 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.

The Pacers average 11.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.1 points per game along with 2.1 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

