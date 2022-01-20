Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-29) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Staples Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Lakers

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-5

225 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pacers

  • The Lakers put up just 2.6 more points per game (111.5) than the Pacers give up (108.9).
  • Los Angeles has a 17-9 record when putting up more than 108.9 points.
  • When Indiana allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 11-12.
  • The Pacers score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.9).
  • When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 8-6.
  • Los Angeles is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.
  • The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).
  • The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 22nd.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists. Westbrook averages 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.
  • LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
  • James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis is at the top of almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by averaging 18.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is dependable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17513932
NBA

