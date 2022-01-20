Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-29) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 225 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pacers

The Lakers put up just 2.6 more points per game (111.5) than the Pacers give up (108.9).

Los Angeles has a 17-9 record when putting up more than 108.9 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 11-12.

The Pacers score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.9).

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 8-6.

Los Angeles is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.

The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists. Westbrook averages 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

