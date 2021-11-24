Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (8-11) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (9-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Lakers

The Pacers record 5.8 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Lakers give up (113.1).

When Indiana puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 2-3.

Los Angeles is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Lakers' 109.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 105.3 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Los Angeles is 8-3.

Indiana is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana has a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Lakers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.9 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he racks up 8.7 assists per game.

Carmelo Anthony is reliable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.2 per game).

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Knicks L 92-84 Away 11/17/2021 Pistons L 97-89 Away 11/19/2021 Hornets L 121-118 Away 11/20/2021 Pelicans W 111-94 Home 11/22/2021 Bulls W 109-77 Away 11/24/2021 Lakers - Home 11/26/2021 Raptors - Home 11/28/2021 Bucks - Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/1/2021 Hawks - Home 12/3/2021 Heat - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule