The Memphis Grizzlies (47-22) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (23-46) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies record 114.4 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 113.0 the Pacers give up.

Memphis is 36-5 when scoring more than 113.0 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 114.4 points, it is 20-20.

The Pacers put up an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Indiana is 19-19.

Memphis' record is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

In games Memphis shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 27-1 overall.

The Pacers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Indiana has a 16-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 6.7 assists per game.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte racks up enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.8 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.

Duarte is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Magic W 124-96 Home 3/6/2022 Rockets L 123-112 Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans W 132-111 Home 3/11/2022 Knicks W 118-114 Home 3/13/2022 Thunder W 125-118 Away 3/15/2022 Pacers - Away 3/18/2022 Hawks - Away 3/20/2022 Rockets - Away 3/23/2022 Nets - Home 3/24/2022 Pacers - Home 3/26/2022 Bucks - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule