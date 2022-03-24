Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-23) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (25-48) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Grizzlies vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-11.5

235 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

  • The Grizzlies put up 114.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 113.1 the Pacers allow.
  • Memphis is 39-5 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
  • Indiana is 21-21 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Pacers' 110.9 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 109.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.5 points, Indiana is 21-19.
  • Memphis is 37-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 12th.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte's points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
  • Duarte is the most prolific from distance for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17951343
