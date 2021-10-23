Oct 20, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Indiana Pacers center Domantas SAbonis (11) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Hornets win 123-122. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (1-0) play the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

Last year, the Heat averaged 108.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.

Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Indiana had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami went 36-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.3 points.

Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents made.

In games Miami shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 26-11 overall.

The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Heat averaged.

Indiana went 27-14 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler put up 21.4 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.

Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.

Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis pulled down 12.0 boards and distributed 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Brogdon knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Justin Holiday compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Bucks W 137-95 Home 10/23/2021 Pacers - Away 10/25/2021 Magic - Home 10/27/2021 Nets - Away 10/29/2021 Hornets - Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule