    • October 23, 2021
    Oct 20, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Indiana Pacers center Domantas SAbonis (11) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Hornets win 123-122. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (1-0) play the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

    • Last year, the Heat averaged 108.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.
    • Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.
    • Indiana went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami went 36-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.3 points.
    • Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents made.
    • In games Miami shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 26-11 overall.
    • The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Heat averaged.
    • Indiana went 27-14 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler put up 21.4 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis pulled down 12.0 boards and distributed 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Justin Holiday compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    W 137-95

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-122

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Wizards

    L 135-134

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
