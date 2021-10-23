Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (1-0) play the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat
- Last year, the Heat averaged 108.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.
- Miami went 15-5 last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
- Indiana had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.
- Indiana went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Miami went 36-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.3 points.
- Last season, the Heat had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents made.
- In games Miami shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 26-11 overall.
- The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Heat averaged.
- Indiana went 27-14 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler put up 21.4 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
- Bam Adebayo grabbed an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.
- Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis pulled down 12.0 boards and distributed 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.
- Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Brogdon knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Justin Holiday compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
W 137-95
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Hornets
L 123-122
Away
10/22/2021
Wizards
L 135-134
Away
10/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
10/25/2021
Bucks
-
Home
10/27/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
-
Home
