The Indiana Pacers (13-18) go up against the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -2 211 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pacers

The Pacers put up only 4.3 more points per game (108) than the Heat allow (103.7).

Indiana is 11-8 when scoring more than 103.7 points.

Miami has a 16-6 record when giving up fewer than 108 points.

The Heat score just 0.1 more points per game (106.6) than the Pacers allow (106.5).

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Miami is 14-3.

Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.

The Pacers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.

The Pacers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Heat average per game (10.2).

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points per game along with 6.2 assists.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.3 points a contest.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

