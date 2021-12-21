Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (13-18) go up against the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers put up only 4.3 more points per game (108) than the Heat allow (103.7).
    • Indiana is 11-8 when scoring more than 103.7 points.
    • Miami has a 16-6 record when giving up fewer than 108 points.
    • The Heat score just 0.1 more points per game (106.6) than the Pacers allow (106.5).
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Miami is 14-3.
    • Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Pacers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.
    • The Pacers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Heat average per game (10.2).
    • The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.7 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.3 points a contest.
    • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro racks up 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
    • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 8.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
    • Duncan Robinson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

