Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (9-15) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat
- The Pacers put up only 3.8 more points per game (107.4) than the Heat allow (103.6).
- Indiana is 7-7 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
- Miami has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Heat put up only 1.3 more points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up to opponents (106.4).
- Miami has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Indiana's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pacers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Indiana has an 8-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Heat have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- Miami has put together an 11-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 21.0 points per game along with 6.1 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 17.5 points per game.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler averages 23.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Bam Adebayo with 10.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 18.7 points and 3.2 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game).
- Tyler Herro is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dewayne Dedmon with 0.4 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
L 124-116
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
W 114-97
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
L 118-100
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
L 100-98
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
L 114-111
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
W 100-92
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-101
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
W 107-104
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
L 120-111
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 111-85
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away