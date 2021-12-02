Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (9-15) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Heat

The Pacers put up only 3.8 more points per game (107.4) than the Heat allow (103.6).

Indiana is 7-7 when scoring more than 103.6 points.

Miami has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Heat put up only 1.3 more points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up to opponents (106.4).

Miami has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Indiana's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pacers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Indiana has an 8-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Miami has put together an 11-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 21.0 points per game along with 6.1 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 17.5 points per game.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler averages 23.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Bam Adebayo with 10.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 18.7 points and 3.2 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game).

Tyler Herro is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dewayne Dedmon with 0.4 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Lakers L 124-116 Home 11/26/2021 Raptors W 114-97 Home 11/28/2021 Bucks L 118-100 Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves L 100-98 Away 12/1/2021 Hawks L 114-111 Home 12/3/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Wizards - Home 12/8/2021 Knicks - Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/13/2021 Warriors - Home 12/15/2021 Bucks - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule