Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

Last year, the Bucks recorded 120.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.

Milwaukee had a 34-10 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Indiana went 28-20 last season when giving up fewer than 120.1 points.

The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up.

Indiana put together a 23-10 record last season in games it scored more than 114.2 points.

Milwaukee's record was 36-5 when it allowed fewer than 115.3 points last season.

The Bucks made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Milwaukee had a 35-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Indiana went 27-16 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.

Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game to go with his 17.7 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 boards and administered 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.

T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Nets W 127-104 Home 10/21/2021 Heat L 137-95 Away 10/23/2021 Spurs W 121-111 Away 10/25/2021 Pacers - Away 10/27/2021 Timberwolves - Home 10/30/2021 Spurs - Home 10/31/2021 Jazz - Home 11/2/2021 Pistons - Away 11/5/2021 Knicks - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule