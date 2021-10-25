Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Bucks recorded 120.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.
    • Milwaukee had a 34-10 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana went 28-20 last season when giving up fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up.
    • Indiana put together a 23-10 record last season in games it scored more than 114.2 points.
    • Milwaukee's record was 36-5 when it allowed fewer than 115.3 points last season.
    • The Bucks made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • Milwaukee had a 35-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Pacers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
    • Indiana went 27-16 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game to go with his 17.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Khris Middleton knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 boards and administered 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Nets

    W 127-104

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    L 137-95

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-111

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-122

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Wizards

    L 135-134

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    W 102-91

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

