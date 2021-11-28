Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks score only 3.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Pacers allow (105.8).
    • When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 11-2.
    • Indiana is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Pacers average only 1.5 more points per game (108.0) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.5).
    • Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Milwaukee is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Bucks make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Milwaukee is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Pacers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
    • Indiana is 8-7 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon racks up enough points (20.7 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.0 points and adds 3.7 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (3.0 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    W 96-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    W 123-92

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-93

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 120-109

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    L 121-118

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 111-94

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    W 109-77

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 124-116

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-97

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

