Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

The Bucks score only 3.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Pacers allow (105.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 11-2.

Indiana is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Pacers average only 1.5 more points per game (108.0) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.5).

Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Milwaukee is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Bucks make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Milwaukee is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Pacers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Indiana is 8-7 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon racks up enough points (20.7 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.0 points and adds 3.7 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (3.0 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Thunder W 96-89 Home 11/20/2021 Magic W 117-108 Home 11/22/2021 Magic W 123-92 Home 11/24/2021 Pistons W 114-93 Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets W 120-109 Away 11/28/2021 Pacers - Away 12/1/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Raptors - Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/8/2021 Heat - Away

