Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks
- The Bucks score only 3.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Pacers allow (105.8).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 11-2.
- Indiana is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Pacers average only 1.5 more points per game (108.0) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.5).
- Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Milwaukee is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Bucks make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Milwaukee is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Pacers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Indiana is 8-7 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon racks up enough points (20.7 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.0 points and adds 3.7 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (3.0 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Thunder
W 96-89
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
W 117-108
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
W 123-92
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
W 114-93
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
W 120-109
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
L 121-118
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
W 111-94
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
W 109-77
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
L 124-116
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
W 114-97
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home