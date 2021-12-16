Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) will look to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-17) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Bucks

    Pacers vs Bucks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -2

    217 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers put up 107.8 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow.
    • Indiana is 9-6 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
    • Milwaukee has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Bucks score just 4.5 more points per game (110.5) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.0).
    • Milwaukee has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Indiana has a 10-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank first.
    • The Pacers grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average (10.6).
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank seventh.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.0 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 18.6 PPG average.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo sits atop the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.2 per game. He also averages 16.0 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Grayson Allen makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Jrue Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

