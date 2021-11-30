Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwovles guard Anthony Edwards (1) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-13) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -2.5

    218 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

    • The Timberwolves average just 2.2 more points per game (108.5) than the Pacers give up (106.3).
    • Minnesota is 9-4 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Indiana is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Pacers score an average of 107.7 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves give up.
    • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Indiana is 7-5.
    • Minnesota is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank eighth.
    • The Timberwolves average 13.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.8 per game while also scoring 19.3 points per contest.
    • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon averages 20.4 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.4 points per game and adds 3.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

