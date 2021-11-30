Nov 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwovles guard Anthony Edwards (1) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-13) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 218 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

The Timberwolves average just 2.2 more points per game (108.5) than the Pacers give up (106.3).

Minnesota is 9-4 when scoring more than 106.3 points.

Indiana is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Pacers score an average of 107.7 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Indiana is 7-5.

Minnesota is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Timberwolves are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank eighth.

The Timberwolves average 13.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.8 per game while also scoring 19.3 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch