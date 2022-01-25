Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-3.5
216 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers
- The Pelicans score 105.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.
- When New Orleans totals more than 109.1 points, it is 9-7.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 105.5 points, it is 10-9.
- The Pacers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Pelicans allow.
- Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
- New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 17th.
- The Pelicans average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Pacers by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.2 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
