Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 216 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers

The Pelicans score 105.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.

When New Orleans totals more than 109.1 points, it is 9-7.

When Indiana allows fewer than 105.5 points, it is 10-9.

The Pacers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Pelicans allow.

Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 17th.

The Pelicans average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Pacers by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch