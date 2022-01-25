Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Pelicans

Pelicans vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pelicans

-3.5

216 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers

  • The Pelicans score 105.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.
  • When New Orleans totals more than 109.1 points, it is 9-7.
  • When Indiana allows fewer than 105.5 points, it is 10-9.
  • The Pacers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Pelicans allow.
  • Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 17th.
  • The Pelicans average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Pacers by 1.0 rebound per contest.
  • The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.2 assists.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.
  • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

