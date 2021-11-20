Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (6-11) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pelicans

The Pacers average 107.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.

Indiana is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.6 points.

New Orleans is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.

The Pelicans put up 6.3 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Pacers give up (107.6).

New Orleans is 1-4 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Indiana's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-4 overall.

The Pelicans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 45.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, distributing 5.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Graham makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

Graham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Jazz W 111-100 Away 11/13/2021 76ers W 118-113 Home 11/15/2021 Knicks L 92-84 Away 11/17/2021 Pistons L 97-89 Away 11/19/2021 Hornets L 121-118 Away 11/20/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/22/2021 Bulls - Away 11/24/2021 Lakers - Home 11/26/2021 Raptors - Home 11/28/2021 Bucks - Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule