Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (6-11) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pelicans

    • The Pacers average 107.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.
    • Indiana is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • New Orleans is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Pelicans put up 6.3 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Pacers give up (107.6).
    • New Orleans is 1-4 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
    • Indiana's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
    • In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-4 overall.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 45.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
    • New Orleans is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, distributing 5.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Graham makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Graham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-100

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    L 97-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    L 121-118

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    L 120-112

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 112-101

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    L 105-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    L 113-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    W 94-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    oklahoma state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    1 minute ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17167895
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    wyoming football
    College Football

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy