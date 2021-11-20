How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (6-11) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pelicans
- The Pacers average 107.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans allow.
- Indiana is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Pelicans put up 6.3 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Pacers give up (107.6).
- New Orleans is 1-4 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Indiana's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-4 overall.
- The Pelicans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 45.1% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, distributing 5.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Graham makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Graham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
W 111-100
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
W 118-113
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
L 92-84
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
L 97-89
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
L 121-118
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Nets
L 120-112
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
W 112-101
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
L 105-100
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
L 113-98
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
W 94-81
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/27/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/29/2021
Clippers
-
Away