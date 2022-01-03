Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-22) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (17-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

The Knicks put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Pacers give up (107.4).

When New York puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 7-4.

Indiana has a 9-6 record when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.

The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

New York's record is 14-5 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

The Knicks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 13th.

The Knicks' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Pacers pull down.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at seventh.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch