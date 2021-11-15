Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (left) laughs during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (7-6) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (6-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Knicks

    Knicks vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -3.5

    213 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

    • The 109.6 points per game the Knicks put up are only 1.1 more points than the Pacers allow (108.5).
    • New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 108.5 points.
    • Indiana is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Pacers average only 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Knicks give up (109.2).
    • Indiana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
    • New York has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Knicks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 12th.
    • The Knicks pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Pacers average (10.1).
    • The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at ninth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, grabbing 10.3 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
    • Kemba Walker leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Pacers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • T.J. McConnell's assist statline paces Indiana; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday is the top scorer from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.4 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
