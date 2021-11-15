Nov 9, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (left) laughs during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (7-6) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (6-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 213 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

The 109.6 points per game the Knicks put up are only 1.1 more points than the Pacers allow (108.5).

New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Indiana is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Pacers average only 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Knicks give up (109.2).

Indiana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

New York has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.

The Knicks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 12th.

The Knicks pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Pacers average (10.1).

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at ninth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, grabbing 10.3 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.

Kemba Walker leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

