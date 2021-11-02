Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (5-2) will visit the Indiana Pacers (2-6) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks
- The 111.3 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.0 more point than the Knicks give up (110.3).
- Indiana is 1-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
- When New York allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 113.3 the Pacers allow.
- New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- Indiana's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana is 1-5 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- This season, New York has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 21.3 points and grabs 11.4 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (10.9 per game), and assists (6.3 per game).
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Randle (1.1 per game).
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Bucks
L 119-109
Home
10/27/2021
Raptors
L 118-100
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
L 105-98
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
L 97-94
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
W 131-118
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Magic
L 110-104
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
W 112-99
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
W 104-103
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
W 123-117
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
L 113-104
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
-
Away