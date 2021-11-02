Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (5-2) will visit the Indiana Pacers (2-6) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

The 111.3 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.0 more point than the Knicks give up (110.3).

Indiana is 1-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

When New York allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 113.3 the Pacers allow.

New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Indiana's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana is 1-5 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

This season, New York has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 21.3 points and grabs 11.4 rebounds per game.

T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (10.9 per game), and assists (6.3 per game).

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Randle (1.1 per game).

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Bucks L 119-109 Home 10/27/2021 Raptors L 118-100 Away 10/29/2021 Nets L 105-98 Away 10/30/2021 Raptors L 97-94 Home 11/1/2021 Spurs W 131-118 Home 11/3/2021 Knicks - Home 11/5/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/7/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/11/2021 Jazz - Away 11/13/2021 76ers - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule