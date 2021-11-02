Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (5-2) will visit the Indiana Pacers (2-6) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

    • The 111.3 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.0 more point than the Knicks give up (110.3).
    • Indiana is 1-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • When New York allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 113.3 the Pacers allow.
    • New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
    • Indiana's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
    • Indiana is 1-5 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
    • The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • This season, New York has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 21.3 points and grabs 11.4 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.
    • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (10.9 per game), and assists (6.3 per game).
    • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Randle (1.1 per game).

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 119-109

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    L 118-100

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    L 105-98

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-118

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    L 110-104

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    W 112-99

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    W 104-103

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    W 123-117

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    L 113-104

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

