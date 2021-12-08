Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-12) play the Indiana Pacers (10-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

    • The Pacers record just 0.3 more points per game (107.6) than the Knicks allow (107.3).
    • Indiana is 8-6 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
    • New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Knicks put up just 0.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.8).
    • New York has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
    • Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • Indiana is 9-8 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
    • The Knicks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 45.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
    • New York has compiled a 6-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-100

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 100-98

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 114-111

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 99-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-99

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-109

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

