How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (12-12) play the Indiana Pacers (10-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks
- The Pacers record just 0.3 more points per game (107.6) than the Knicks allow (107.3).
- Indiana is 8-6 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Knicks put up just 0.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.8).
- New York has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 9-8 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 45.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- New York has compiled a 6-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Bucks
L 118-100
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
L 100-98
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
L 114-111
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
W 116-110
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Hawks
W 99-90
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
L 112-110
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
L 119-115
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
L 113-99
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
W 121-109
Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/16/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/18/2021
Celtics
-
Away