Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (12-12) play the Indiana Pacers (10-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

The Pacers record just 0.3 more points per game (107.6) than the Knicks allow (107.3).

Indiana is 8-6 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.

The Knicks put up just 0.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.8).

New York has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 9-8 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Knicks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 45.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

New York has compiled a 6-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Bucks L 118-100 Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves L 100-98 Away 12/1/2021 Hawks L 114-111 Home 12/3/2021 Heat L 113-104 Home 12/6/2021 Wizards W 116-110 Home 12/8/2021 Knicks - Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/13/2021 Warriors - Home 12/15/2021 Bucks - Away 12/16/2021 Pistons - Home 12/21/2021 Heat - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule