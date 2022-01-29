Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (17-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. The Thunder have lost six games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Thunder

Pacers

-1

219.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pacers

  • The 108.6 points per game the Pacers average are just 0.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.9).
  • Indiana is 14-11 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 10-15 record when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Thunder put up 9.6 fewer points per game (100.6) than the Pacers give up (110.2).
  • When it scores more than 110.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-2.
  • Indiana has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.
  • The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
  • The Pacers' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).
  • The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, pulling down 11.9 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
  • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Chris Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
