The Indiana Pacers (17-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. The Thunder have lost six games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -1 219.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pacers

The 108.6 points per game the Pacers average are just 0.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.9).

Indiana is 14-11 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

Oklahoma City has a 10-15 record when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Thunder put up 9.6 fewer points per game (100.6) than the Pacers give up (110.2).

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-2.

Indiana has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Pacers' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).

The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, pulling down 11.9 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Chris Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch