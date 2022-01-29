How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (17-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. The Thunder have lost six games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-1
219.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pacers
- The 108.6 points per game the Pacers average are just 0.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.9).
- Indiana is 14-11 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-15 record when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Thunder put up 9.6 fewer points per game (100.6) than the Pacers give up (110.2).
- When it scores more than 110.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-2.
- Indiana has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
- The Pacers' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).
- The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, pulling down 11.9 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Chris Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
