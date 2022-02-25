Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) take on the Indiana Pacers (20-40) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder

The 109.3 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.2 more points than the Thunder allow (108.1).

Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Thunder score an average of 101.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.

Indiana has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.

The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.

Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Hawks L 133-112 Away 2/11/2022 Cavaliers L 120-113 Home 2/13/2022 Timberwolves L 129-120 Home 2/15/2022 Bucks L 128-119 Away 2/16/2022 Wizards W 113-108 Home 2/25/2022 Thunder - Home 2/27/2022 Celtics - Home 2/28/2022 Magic - Away 3/2/2022 Magic - Away 3/4/2022 Pistons - Away 3/6/2022 Wizards - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule