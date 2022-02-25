Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) take on the Indiana Pacers (20-40) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder

  • The 109.3 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.2 more points than the Thunder allow (108.1).
  • Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Thunder score an average of 101.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.
  • Indiana has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
  • Oklahoma City is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
  • Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Hawks

L 133-112

Away

2/11/2022

Cavaliers

L 120-113

Home

2/13/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-120

Home

2/15/2022

Bucks

L 128-119

Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

W 113-108

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

-

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

76ers

L 100-87

Away

2/12/2022

Bulls

L 106-101

Away

2/14/2022

Knicks

W 127-123

Away

2/16/2022

Spurs

L 114-106

Home

2/24/2022

Suns

L 124-104

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

-

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

