Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) take on the Indiana Pacers (20-40) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder
- The 109.3 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.2 more points than the Thunder allow (108.1).
- Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 101.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.
- Indiana has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.
- The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
- Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Duarte and Brissett lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Duarte leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brissett in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Hawks
L 133-112
Away
2/11/2022
Cavaliers
L 120-113
Home
2/13/2022
Timberwolves
L 129-120
Home
2/15/2022
Bucks
L 128-119
Away
2/16/2022
Wizards
W 113-108
Home
2/25/2022
Thunder
-
Home
2/27/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/2/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
76ers
L 100-87
Away
2/12/2022
Bulls
L 106-101
Away
2/14/2022
Knicks
W 127-123
Away
2/16/2022
Spurs
L 114-106
Home
2/24/2022
Suns
L 124-104
Home
2/25/2022
Pacers
-
Away
2/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home