Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-41) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-47) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Magic

Magic vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Magic

-1.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

  • The Magic put up 103.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Pacers give up.
  • Orlando has a 7-6 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 109.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.9 points, Indiana is 13-15.
  • Orlando is 12-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
  • The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 15th.
  • The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, two rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
  • The Magic are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank sixth.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.2 boards per game in addition to his 14.2 PPG average.
  • Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte's points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett grabs 4.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy