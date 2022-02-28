Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-41) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-47) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 229.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

The Magic put up 103.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Pacers give up.

Orlando has a 7-6 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.

The Pacers score an average of 109.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.9 points, Indiana is 13-15.

Orlando is 12-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 15th.

The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, two rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Magic are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank sixth.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.2 boards per game in addition to his 14.2 PPG average.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch