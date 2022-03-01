Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (21-42) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-47) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

The 103.8 points per game the Magic score are 8.5 fewer points than the Pacers allow (112.3).

Orlando has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.

Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.

The Pacers score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.

Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Orlando's record is 13-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 26th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.5 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch