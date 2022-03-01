Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (21-42) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-47) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers
- The 103.8 points per game the Magic score are 8.5 fewer points than the Pacers allow (112.3).
- Orlando has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.
- Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.
- Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Orlando's record is 13-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.
- The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
Magic Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.5 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
- Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte scores 13.3 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Oshae Brissett grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.6 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.4 per game).
How To Watch
