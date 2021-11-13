How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-8) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers
- The 108.5 points per game the Pacers average are just 3.7 more points than the 76ers allow (104.8).
- Indiana has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- Philadelphia is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The 76ers' 109.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 108.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, Philadelphia is 7-3.
- Indiana is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
- Indiana is 4-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The 76ers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (45.0%).
- This season, Philadelphia has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 11.2 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 10.5 points per contest.
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey racks up 17.1 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Andre Drummond grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Knicks
W 111-98
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-106
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
W 94-91
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
L 101-98
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
W 111-100
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Pistons
W 109-98
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
W 114-105
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
L 103-96
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
L 118-109
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
L 115-109
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
-
Away