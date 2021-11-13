Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) get into a fight in the fourth quarter resulting in ejections for both players at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-8) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers

    • The 108.5 points per game the Pacers average are just 3.7 more points than the 76ers allow (104.8).
    • Indiana has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
    • Philadelphia is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The 76ers' 109.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 108.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 108.2 points, Philadelphia is 7-3.
    • Indiana is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
    • Indiana is 4-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
    • The 76ers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (45.0%).
    • This season, Philadelphia has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 10.5 points per contest.
    • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey racks up 17.1 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    W 111-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    W 94-91

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    L 101-98

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-100

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    W 114-105

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    L 103-96

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-109

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-109

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
