The Indiana Pacers (25-53) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 109.2 points per game, five fewer points than the 114.2 the Pacers allow.

Philadelphia is 24-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Indiana has a 15-12 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Pacers' 111 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 106.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Indiana is 22-26.

Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 111 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 48% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 32-3 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Indiana has an 18-24 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.5 points, 11.3 boards and 4.2 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down two threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Oshae Brissett is atop nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by collecting 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Brissett is consistent from distance and leads the Pacers with 1.1 made threes per game.

Brissett's steals (0.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) lead Indiana on defense.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/27/2022 Suns L 114-104 Away 3/29/2022 Bucks L 118-116 Home 3/31/2022 Pistons L 102-94 Away 4/2/2022 Hornets W 144-114 Home 4/3/2022 Cavaliers W 112-108 Away 4/5/2022 Pacers - Away 4/7/2022 Raptors - Away 4/9/2022 Pacers - Home 4/10/2022 Pistons - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule