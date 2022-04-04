Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-53) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average 109.2 points per game, five fewer points than the 114.2 the Pacers allow.
  • Philadelphia is 24-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • Indiana has a 15-12 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Pacers' 111 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 106.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Indiana is 22-26.
  • Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 111 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 48% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 32-3 overall.
  • The Pacers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana has an 18-24 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.5 points, 11.3 boards and 4.2 assists per game.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Oshae Brissett is atop nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by collecting 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
  • Brissett is consistent from distance and leads the Pacers with 1.1 made threes per game.
  • Brissett's steals (0.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) lead Indiana on defense.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Suns

L 114-104

Away

3/29/2022

Bucks

L 118-116

Home

3/31/2022

Pistons

L 102-94

Away

4/2/2022

Hornets

W 144-114

Home

4/3/2022

Cavaliers

W 112-108

Away

4/5/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/7/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

L 131-91

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

L 132-123

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

L 125-118

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

L 128-123

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

L 121-117

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/9/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy