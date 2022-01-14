Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) will look to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Suns

The Suns record just 3.7 more points per game (111.8) than the Pacers give up (108.1).

When Phoenix scores more than 108.1 points, it is 23-1.

Indiana has an 11-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Phoenix is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 43.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 14-13 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Hornets W 133-99 Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans W 123-110 Away 1/6/2022 Clippers W 106-89 Home 1/8/2022 Heat L 123-100 Home 1/11/2022 Raptors W 99-95 Away 1/14/2022 Pacers - Away 1/16/2022 Pistons - Away 1/17/2022 Spurs - Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/22/2022 Pacers - Home 1/24/2022 Jazz - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule