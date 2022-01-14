Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) will look to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Suns

  • The Suns record just 3.7 more points per game (111.8) than the Pacers give up (108.1).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 108.1 points, it is 23-1.
  • Indiana has an 11-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
  • Phoenix is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 43.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana has compiled a 14-13 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Hornets

W 133-99

Away

1/4/2022

Pelicans

W 123-110

Away

1/6/2022

Clippers

W 106-89

Home

1/8/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Home

1/11/2022

Raptors

W 99-95

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Knicks

L 104-94

Away

1/5/2022

Nets

L 129-121

Home

1/8/2022

Jazz

W 125-113

Home

1/10/2022

Celtics

L 101-98

Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

L 119-100

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

