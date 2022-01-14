Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (31-9) will look to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Suns
- The Suns record just 3.7 more points per game (111.8) than the Pacers give up (108.1).
- When Phoenix scores more than 108.1 points, it is 23-1.
- Indiana has an 11-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Phoenix is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 43.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 14-13 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Hornets
W 133-99
Away
1/4/2022
Pelicans
W 123-110
Away
1/6/2022
Clippers
W 106-89
Home
1/8/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Home
1/11/2022
Raptors
W 99-95
Away
1/14/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
L 104-94
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
L 129-121
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
W 125-113
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
L 101-98
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
L 119-100
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/20/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/22/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away