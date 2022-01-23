Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (35-9) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-29) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Suns

Suns vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-11.5

220 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pacers

  • The Suns put up only 3.5 more points per game (112.5) than the Pacers allow (109.0).
  • Phoenix has a 25-1 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 12-13.
  • The Pacers score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Indiana is 15-12.
  • Phoenix's record is 29-0 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.
  • The Suns average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pacers grab per game (10.7).
  • The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is the top shooter from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

