Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

The Trail Blazers record only 0.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pacers allow (111.6).

Portland is 2-2 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Indiana is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Pacers' 111.2 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 109.8 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Indiana is 2-2.

Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.

The Trail Blazers pull down an average of 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pacers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at ninth.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.6 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.5 assists in each contest.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 4.1 threes per game.

McCollum is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch