Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers
- The Trail Blazers record only 0.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pacers allow (111.6).
- Portland is 2-2 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Indiana is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Pacers' 111.2 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 109.8 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Indiana is 2-2.
- Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.
- The Trail Blazers pull down an average of 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pacers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at ninth.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.6 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.5 assists in each contest.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 4.1 threes per game.
- McCollum is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis records 20.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Pacers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also scores 7.0 points per game and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Chris Duarte hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).
