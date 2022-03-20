Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers (24-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Pacers record just 3.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.0).
  • Indiana is 13-15 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 110.7 points, it is 20-8.
  • The Trail Blazers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (113.4).
  • Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 113.4 points.
  • Indiana's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • In games Indiana shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Portland has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.1 points per game to go with 2.1 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
  • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

L 127-124

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

W 119-108

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

L 131-128

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 135-102

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

L 123-85

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

W 127-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

L 122-113

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

L 128-98

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

L 128-123

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
