How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers (24-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers
- The Pacers record just 3.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.0).
- Indiana is 13-15 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 110.7 points, it is 20-8.
- The Trail Blazers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (113.4).
- Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 113.4 points.
- Indiana's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.
- The Trail Blazers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Portland has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.1 points per game to go with 2.1 assists.
- Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
L 127-124
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
W 119-108
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
L 131-128
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 135-102
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
L 123-85
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
W 127-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
L 122-113
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
L 128-98
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
L 128-123
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
-
Home