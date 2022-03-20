Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers (24-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

The Pacers record just 3.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.0).

Indiana is 13-15 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 110.7 points, it is 20-8.

The Trail Blazers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (113.4).

Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Indiana's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 107.3 points.

The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.

The Trail Blazers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Portland has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who puts up 13.1 points per game to go with 2.1 assists.

Oshae Brissett leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Cavaliers L 127-124 Home 3/12/2022 Spurs W 119-108 Away 3/13/2022 Hawks L 131-128 Away 3/15/2022 Grizzlies L 135-102 Home 3/18/2022 Rockets W 121-118 Away 3/20/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/23/2022 Kings - Home 3/24/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Raptors - Away 3/28/2022 Hawks - Home 3/30/2022 Nuggets - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule