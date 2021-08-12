NBA action continues in Las Vegas as the Pacers and Trail Blazers look to gain experience and make roster decisions ahead of the 2021-22 season.

On the fifth day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

Portland is sitting at 2-0 after wins over Clippers and Trail Blazers. On the flip side, Indiana has a record of 0-2 following a close loss to the Knicks and a buzzer-beater loss to the Hawks.

Chris Duarte has been the player to watch for the Pacers thus far. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he has been great in NBA Summer League, averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc on 8.5 attempts per contest. Duarte will be asked to contribute quite a bit for the team this season, so the repetitions and court time are crucial.

Portland is looking to be a threat in the playoffs this season as well and have brought quite a few veterans onto their Summer League roster as they evaluate pieces to add to their 15-man roster. Guys like Emmanuel Mudiay, Kenneth Faried and Michael Beasley headline their talented roster and have been instrumental in their perfect record to this point.

How to Watch:

Time: 6PM ET

TV: NBA TV

While Portland is undefeated and Indiana still hasn't won a game, don't be surprised if this one comes down to the wire. Both teams have a ton of NBA-ready talent that will bring a competitive spirit. This will be one of the marquee matchups in Wednesday's slate of games.

