Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (3-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers

The Kings put up 113.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Pacers allow.

Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 113.2 points, it is 2-3.

The Pacers score only 0.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Kings give up (111.0).

When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.

Sacramento has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.

The Kings average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (9.6).

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch