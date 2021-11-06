Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (3-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers

    • The Kings put up 113.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Pacers allow.
    • Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 113.2 points, it is 2-3.
    • The Pacers score only 0.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Kings give up (111.0).
    • When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.
    • Sacramento has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.
    • The Kings average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (9.6).
    • The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he racks up 5.2 assists per game.
    • Chris Duarte is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

