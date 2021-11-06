Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (3-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers
- The Kings put up 113.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Pacers allow.
- Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 113.2 points, it is 2-3.
- The Pacers score only 0.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Kings give up (111.0).
- When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.
- Sacramento has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.
- The Kings average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (9.6).
- The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
Kings Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he racks up 5.2 assists per game.
- Chris Duarte is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.
