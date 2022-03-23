Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (25-48) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-47) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Kings

  • The Pacers put up five fewer points per game (110.9) than the Kings give up (115.9).
  • When Indiana puts up more than 115.9 points, it is 14-14.
  • Sacramento is 13-15 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Kings' 110.5 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Pacers give up.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 17-12.
  • Indiana has a 17-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 14-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
  • Sacramento is 18-14 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging one steal per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Spurs

W 119-108

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

L 131-128

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 135-102

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

W 129-98

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Jazz

L 134-125

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

W 112-103

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

L 135-126

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

L 126-97

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

L 127-124

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17497021
Lacrosse

How to Watch Penn at Maryland in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
USATSI_17950699
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17939010
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Pacers

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17950909
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17940911
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy