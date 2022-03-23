Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (25-48) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-47) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Kings

The Pacers put up five fewer points per game (110.9) than the Kings give up (115.9).

When Indiana puts up more than 115.9 points, it is 14-14.

Sacramento is 13-15 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Kings' 110.5 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 17-12.

Indiana has a 17-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 14-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Sacramento is 18-14 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.

Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging one steal per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Spurs W 119-108 Away 3/13/2022 Hawks L 131-128 Away 3/15/2022 Grizzlies L 135-102 Home 3/18/2022 Rockets W 121-118 Away 3/20/2022 Trail Blazers W 129-98 Home 3/23/2022 Kings - Home 3/24/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Raptors - Away 3/28/2022 Hawks - Home 3/30/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/1/2022 Celtics - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule