How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (25-48) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-47) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Kings
- The Pacers put up five fewer points per game (110.9) than the Kings give up (115.9).
- When Indiana puts up more than 115.9 points, it is 14-14.
- Sacramento is 13-15 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Kings' 110.5 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Pacers give up.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 17-12.
- Indiana has a 17-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 14-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- Sacramento is 18-14 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.
- Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
- Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging one steal per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Spurs
W 119-108
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
L 131-128
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 135-102
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
W 129-98
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Jazz
L 134-125
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
W 112-103
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
L 135-126
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
L 126-97
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
L 127-124
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home