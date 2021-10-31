Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (1-6) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (2-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Spurs

The 108.4 points per game the Pacers average are only 1.4 more points than the Spurs give up (107.0).

Indiana has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.

San Antonio is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.

The Spurs average only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pacers give up (112.6).

San Antonio is 1-1 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Indiana's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Indiana is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 23.4 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 20.9 PPG average.

Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 10.3 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Lonnie Walker IV is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Heat W 102-91 Home 10/25/2021 Bucks L 119-109 Home 10/27/2021 Raptors L 118-100 Away 10/29/2021 Nets L 105-98 Away 10/30/2021 Raptors L 97-94 Home 11/1/2021 Spurs - Home 11/3/2021 Knicks - Home 11/5/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/7/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/11/2021 Jazz - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule