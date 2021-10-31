Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (1-6) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (2-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

    • Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Spurs

    • The 108.4 points per game the Pacers average are only 1.4 more points than the Spurs give up (107.0).
    • Indiana has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.
    • San Antonio is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Spurs average only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pacers give up (112.6).
    • San Antonio is 1-1 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
    • Indiana's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
    • Indiana is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
    • San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 23.4 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 20.9 PPG average.
    • Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 10.3 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lonnie Walker IV is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    W 102-91

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 119-109

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    L 118-100

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    L 105-98

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    L 102-96

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 121-111

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    L 125-121

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-99

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    W 102-93

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    3 hours ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy