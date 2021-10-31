Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (1-6) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (2-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Spurs
- The 108.4 points per game the Pacers average are only 1.4 more points than the Spurs give up (107.0).
- Indiana has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.
- San Antonio is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Spurs average only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pacers give up (112.6).
- San Antonio is 1-1 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
- Indiana's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Indiana is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 23.4 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 20.9 PPG average.
- Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 10.3 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Lonnie Walker IV is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Heat
W 102-91
Home
10/25/2021
Bucks
L 119-109
Home
10/27/2021
Raptors
L 118-100
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
L 105-98
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
L 97-94
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Nuggets
L 102-96
Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
L 121-111
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
L 125-121
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
L 104-99
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
W 102-93
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home