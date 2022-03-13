Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -2 238 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pacers

The Spurs record just 0.2 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Pacers give up (112.8).

San Antonio is 18-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 15-15.

The Pacers put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Spurs give up to opponents (112.9).

Indiana is 14-16 when it scores more than 112.9 points.

San Antonio's record is 19-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

The Spurs pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pacers average.

The Spurs are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank seventh.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch