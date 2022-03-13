Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Spurs

Spurs vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-2

238 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pacers

  • The Spurs record just 0.2 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Pacers give up (112.8).
  • San Antonio is 18-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 15-15.
  • The Pacers put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Spurs give up to opponents (112.9).
  • Indiana is 14-16 when it scores more than 112.9 points.
  • San Antonio's record is 19-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
  • The Spurs pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pacers average.
  • The Spurs are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank seventh.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
  • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte racks up 13.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.







