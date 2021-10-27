Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-1
215.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers
- Last year, the Pacers put up 115.3 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 111.7 the Raptors allowed.
- When Indiana put up more than 111.7 points last season, it went 25-18.
- Toronto had a 25-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 111.3 points per game last year, just 4.0 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 115.3 points last season, Toronto went 14-7.
- Indiana's record was 20-11 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.
- The Pacers were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors finished 28th.
- The Pacers and the Raptors were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.0 and 9.4 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Raptors were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Pacers finished 26th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis pulled down 12.0 boards and administered 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.
- Malcolm Brogdon tallied 21.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday were defensive standouts last season, with McConnell averaging 1.9 steals per game and Holiday collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam accumulated 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet distributed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
- VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
