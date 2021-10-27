Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (center) has a shot blocked by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -1 215.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

Last year, the Pacers put up 115.3 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 111.7 the Raptors allowed.

When Indiana put up more than 111.7 points last season, it went 25-18.

Toronto had a 25-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 111.3 points per game last year, just 4.0 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 115.3 points last season, Toronto went 14-7.

Indiana's record was 20-11 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors finished 28th.

The Pacers and the Raptors were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.0 and 9.4 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Raptors were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Pacers finished 26th.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis pulled down 12.0 boards and administered 6.7 assists per game to go with a 20.3 PPG scoring average last season.

Malcolm Brogdon tallied 21.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday were defensive standouts last season, with McConnell averaging 1.9 steals per game and Holiday collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

