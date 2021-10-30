Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (1-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

    • The Pacers record 110.8 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 100.7 the Raptors give up.
    • Indiana is 1-3 when scoring more than 100.7 points.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 3-2.
    • The Raptors score 10.4 fewer points per game (104.8) than the Pacers give up (115.2).
    • The Pacers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
    • Indiana has a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
    • Toronto is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 23.4 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 20.7 points per game.
    • Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 18.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.8 per game.
    • Anunoby averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Wizards

    L 135-134

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    W 102-91

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 119-109

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    L 118-100

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    L 105-98

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-83

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-108

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    W 110-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

