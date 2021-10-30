Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (1-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

The Pacers record 110.8 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 100.7 the Raptors give up.

Indiana is 1-3 when scoring more than 100.7 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Raptors score 10.4 fewer points per game (104.8) than the Pacers give up (115.2).

The Pacers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Indiana has a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Raptors' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Toronto is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 23.4 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 20.7 points per game.

Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 18.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his scoring output.

Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.8 per game.

Anunoby averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Wizards L 135-134 Away 10/23/2021 Heat W 102-91 Home 10/25/2021 Bucks L 119-109 Home 10/27/2021 Raptors L 118-100 Away 10/29/2021 Nets L 105-98 Away 10/30/2021 Raptors - Home 11/1/2021 Spurs - Home 11/3/2021 Knicks - Home 11/5/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/7/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Nuggets - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule