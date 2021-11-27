Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (8-12) go up against the Toronto Raptors (9-10) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

The Pacers put up 107.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.2 the Raptors allow.

When Indiana totals more than 106.2 points, it is 6-5.

Toronto is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 106.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 106.2 the Pacers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.2 points, Toronto is 8-3.

Indiana has a 6-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.

The Pacers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Indiana has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Raptors have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Toronto is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 21.3 points per game along with 5.8 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also collects 5.4 rebounds and averages 2.7 assists per game.

The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.8 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).

VanVleet is dependable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.8 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Pistons L 97-89 Away 11/19/2021 Hornets L 121-118 Away 11/20/2021 Pelicans W 111-94 Home 11/22/2021 Bulls W 109-77 Away 11/24/2021 Lakers L 124-116 Home 11/26/2021 Raptors - Home 11/28/2021 Bucks - Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/1/2021 Hawks - Home 12/3/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Wizards - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule