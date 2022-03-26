Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (41-32) play the Indiana Pacers (25-49) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-11.5

224.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

  • The Raptors put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Pacers allow (113.4).
  • Toronto has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • Indiana has a 15-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 110.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together a 22-22 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto is 32-15 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Raptors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.
  • The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Pacers by 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 20.8 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
USATSI_17955555
NBA

