Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-25) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (28-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Jazz

The Pacers average only 1.5 more points per game (107.7) than the Jazz give up (106.2).

When Indiana scores more than 106.2 points, it is 11-8.

Utah is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 107.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Utah is 26-5.

Indiana has a 13-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.0 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

In games Indiana shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 13-11 overall.

This season, Utah has a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Domantas Sabonis, who puts up 18.7 points, 11.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.5 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 15.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.5 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).

Mitchell is dependable from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Hornets L 116-108 Home 12/31/2021 Bulls L 108-106 Home 1/2/2022 Cavaliers L 108-104 Away 1/4/2022 Knicks L 104-94 Away 1/5/2022 Nets L 129-121 Home 1/8/2022 Jazz - Home 1/10/2022 Celtics - Away 1/12/2022 Celtics - Home 1/14/2022 Suns - Home 1/17/2022 Clippers - Away 1/19/2022 Lakers - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule