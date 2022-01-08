Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (14-25) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (28-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Jazz
- The Pacers average only 1.5 more points per game (107.7) than the Jazz give up (106.2).
- When Indiana scores more than 106.2 points, it is 11-8.
- Utah is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 107.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Utah is 26-5.
- Indiana has a 13-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.0 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 13-11 overall.
- This season, Utah has a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Domantas Sabonis, who puts up 18.7 points, 11.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.5 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 15.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.5 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
- Mitchell is dependable from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
L 116-108
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
L 108-106
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 108-104
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
L 104-94
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
L 129-121
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
W 120-108
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
L 123-116
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
W 115-104
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
W 115-109
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
L 122-108
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
-
Home